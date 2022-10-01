WATCH: Alapag remains deadly from the 3-point area

PBA legend and now Stockton Kings deputy coach Jimmy Alapag can still shoot the lights out from the 3-point area, years after he retired from playing professional basketball.

The Stockton Kings uploaded a footage of their of their assistant coach knocking down 10-straight corner threes during their practice.

The 6-time PBA champion is known for his lethal shooting skills during his heydays when he played for Talk 'N Text and the Meralco Bolts.

He was also part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that competed in the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

After retirement, he became a coach of Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League, before doing deputy coaching stints in the PBA.

Alapag and his family later moved to the US after he got hired as an assistant coach for the NBA G-League team Stockton Kings.

