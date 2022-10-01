UAAP: UST torches Adamson to open women's hoops

Tacky Tacatac of the UST Tigresses in action against the Adamson Lady Falcons. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas opened the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament in explosive fashion, overpowering Adamson University 106-70 on Saturday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It's the first women's basketball game in the UAAP since the Season 82 Finals in November 2019. The event was not held when the league made its return earlier this year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigresses laid down an early marker as they breached the century mark in their very first game of the season. Five players scored in double-digits for UST, led by veteran Tacky Tacatac who fired 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

"We're very happy and excited that women's basketball is back in Season 85. We're happy that we got our first win but a lot of work has to be done yet. This is just the beginning," said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

UST surged to a 30-10 advantage after the opening period, but the Lady Falcons recovered in the second period to enter the break down by a more manageable 48-34 margin.

A huge 18-0 run to start the third quarter completely dashed Adamson's hopes, however, as UST surged to a 66-34 lead and never looked back. The Tigresses went on to lead by as much as 38 points, and reached the 100-point mark late in the fourth quarter.

Jovlyn Pangilinan added 19 points, while Filipino-American rookie Nikki Villasin made an immediate splash by contributing 15 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes. The Tigresses shot a blistering 52% from the field and scored 29 points from the Lady Falcons' 27 turnovers.

Dindy Medina led Adamson with 29 points, but also committed seven turnovers. Leslie Flor was the only other Lady Falcon in double-digits with 11 points.

Both teams will return on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Growling Tigresses will open the quadruple-header against De La Salle University at 9 am, while Adamson will end the day against University of the Philippines at 3 pm.

The Scores:

UST 106 - Tacatac 21, Pangilinan 19, Villasin 15, Villapando 14, Soriano 13, Ambos 7, Santos 5, Bron 5, Dionisio 4, Araza 3, Serrano 0.

Adamson 70 - Medina 29, Flor 11, Dampios 7, Padilla 6, Meniano 6, Etang 4, Dumelod 3, Agojo 2, Ornopia 2, Alaba Angela 0, Adeshina 0, Tano 0, Dela Cruz 0, Carcallas 0, Alaba Angeline 0, Catulong 0.

Quarterscores: 30-10, 48-34, 78-48, 106-70.



Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.