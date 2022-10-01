UAAP: UP slips past La Salle to open title defense

UP's Carl Tamayo in action against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines opened their title defense in UAAP Season 85 on a winning note after slipping past De La Salle University, 72-69, on Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In a nip-and-tuck game where neither team could take full control, the Fighting Maroons proved to be the steadier squad down the stretch, coming up with the bigger plays.

Carl Tamayo, the reigning Rookie of the Year, hit a clutch jumper for a 68-64 lead with a minute and 17 seconds left.

An Evan Nelle triple with 4.0 seconds left kept the door open for La Salle, 70-69, but Tamayo hit two free throws to ice the victory.