Luisa San Juan of De La Salle University in action against the University of the Philippines. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University showed its tenacity on defense in a 73-51 demolition of the University of the Philippines in its first game of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Archers held the Fighting Maroons to a paltry 12-of-65 shooting clip and forced them to commit 28 turnovers in the big win. Their foreign student-athlete, Cameroonian Fina Niantcho Tchuido, had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way.

"It's a good start for us. We just wanted to execute properly during our first game. So good thing the girls responded well and we had our first win," La Salle head coach Cholo Villanueva said.

La Salle set the tone by out-scoring UP, 19-8, in the first frame. The Fighting Maroons managed just three field goals in the first half and had to earn their points at the line throughout the game.

The Lady Archers didn't shoot well, making just 37.7% of their own attempts while also committing 27 turnovers. But they limited UP's turnover points to just eight, and thoroughly dominated the paint where they scored 38 points.

Luisa San Juan contributed 12 points for La Salle, 10 of which came in the second half.

Acrissa Maw had 11 points in a losing effort for UP. She was the lone Maroon in double-digits.

The Scores:

DLSU 73 - Niantcho 17, San Juan 12, Sario 9, Torres 8, Arciga 8, Binaohan 7, Dalisay 5, Ahmed 4, Jimenez 2, Espinas 2, De la Paz 0, Camba 0, Villava-Cua 0.

UP 51 - Maw 11, Larrosa 8, Sanchez 8, Baqiruit 5, Pesquera 5, Tapawan 4, Jimenez 4, Domingo 2, Vingno 2, Lozada 2, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0, Rivera 0.

Quarterscores: 19-8, 35-19, 57-38, 73-51.



Catch replays of UAAP Season 84 games via the UAAP Varsity channel on iWantTFC, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.