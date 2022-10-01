SSL: Perpetual sweeps UE to stay undefeated

Photo from Plus Network's YouTube page

MANILA – The Perpetual Help Lady Altas continued their winning ways as they swept the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the Shakey’s Super League Saturday.

The Lady Altas scored a convincing 25-22, 27-25, 25-16 against the Lady Warriors to clinch their second straight win in Group A at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

UE had the chance to tie the game at 1-set apiece after holding a 24-20 lead in the second set.

However, the Lady Warriors setter committed an error to spark a 5-0 run, capped by an ace of Janine Padua to regain the lead, 25-24.

Ja Lana powered her way off the blockers’ hands to equalize the score but a service error followed by another ace of Perpetual ended the set, 27-25.

A block to KC Cepada’s top spin hit gave the Lady Altas an 11-6 advantage in the third set. Razel Aldea scored another ace to extend their lead to 13-7.

Shaila Omipon made it an 18-9 separation after an off-the-block hit, pushing her team near the sweep. An attack error punctuated the match.

Omipon led the Lady Altas and scored nine markers, all from spikes.