Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers pulled off a comeback win over the gutsy FEU Lady Tamaraws to open their campaign in the Shakey’s Super League on Saturday.

The Lady Spikers overcame a 1-2 deficit en route to a 25-13, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum for their first win in the tournament.

Allieah Malaluan topscored with 15 points, highlighted by 13 attacks.

After equalizing the match at two sets apiece, La Salle showcased their vintage composure as they slowly put a gap in the deciding frame after Fifi Sharma’s quick hit, 8-6.

Their separation grew by four as Baby Jyne Soreno scored off the blockers’ hands, 10-6. La Salle went closer to victory when Jolina dela Cruz hammered a crosscourt spike for a 12-7 advantage.

A sharp spike from Malaluan capped the game in favor of the Lady Spikers.

The Lady Spikers will next face sister school College of St. Benilde on October 8.