Photo from Plus Network's YouTube channel

MANILA – The Ateneo Blue Eagles had an impressive start in the Shakey’s Super League as they overwhelmed the Arellano University Lady Chiefs on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles tallied a convincing 25-14, 30-28, 25-17 victory over the Lady Chiefs for their first win.

Faith Nisperos flaunted her power as she registered 16 points, built on 12 attacks, three aces and a block.

The Blue Eagles faced a threat in the second set as Trina Abay scored from the middle for 21-18 Arellano lead.

Another attack from Lady Chiefs put them near the second set victory, 23-21, but a rejection of Alexis Miner tied the game at 23-all.

It was close fight until Arellano committed two attack errors to give away the set.

It was an easy third set for Ateneo as Nisperos hammered a series of spikes for a 16-9 gap.

Vanie Gandler scored a powerful backrow hit that stretched their lead to 20-12 while Miner scored another block for a 22-12 separation.

The Lady Chiefs got a string of points but Nisperos ended the match through a block, 25-17.