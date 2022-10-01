Spikers' Turf Open: Navy secures bronze; NU's Almendras named MVP

Photo from Spikers' Turf Media Bureau

MANILA – The PGJC-Navy Sealions bucked a slow start to topple the VNS-One Alicia on Saturday as they carved out a 26-28, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23 victory for the bronze medal in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference.

The Sealions put their act together after being upended by VNS in the extended opening set skirmish, reasserting their might in offense and on the net in the next two to regain control.

Ron Rosales fired 15 points on 12 attacks and three kills blocks to lead Navy’s assault with skipper Greg Dolor adding 13 points and Joeven dela Vega finishing with 12 points.

Ben San Andres unloaded 16 attack points and three aces for VNS, which also drew 15 points from Mike Gonzalvo.

Navy swept the Griffins, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, in Game One of their best-of-three series last Thursday.

Meanwhile, National University (NU)-Sta. Elena’s crisp-hitting Nico Almendras bagged the MVP trophy.

Cignal HD Spikers’ Marck Espejo and VNS-One Alicia’s San Andres shared the best outside spiker honors during awards rites graced by league president Alyssa Valdez and tournament director Mozzy Ravena.

NU-Sta. Elena’s Ave Retamar took the best setter plum while Cignal’s Ysay Marasigan claimed the best outside spiker honors.

Obed Mukaba of Sta. Elena and HD Spikers’ JP Bugaoan were named the best middle blockers. Manuel Sumanguid III copped the best libero title.

