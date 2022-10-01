PBA: Rakocevic, Magnolia hurdle gritty Converge

Magnolia hacked out an 109-105 win against Converge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

Nick Rakocevic had 21 points and 24 big rebounds for the Hotshots.

He also got plenty of help from the locals, with five of them churning out double-digit outputs.



Magnolia improved its record to 0-2 while dealing Aldin Ayo's first defeat under Converge.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.