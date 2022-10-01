PBA 3x3: Pioneer assured of q'finals berth in Leg 3

Gian Abrigo of Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays in action. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays stunned Cavitex on its way to clinching a berth in the Leg 3 quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 Saturday at Robinson’s Las Pinas.

The Katibays kicked off their campaign with a thrilling 16-15 victory over the Braves, the previous leg champions, and then followed it up with a hard-earned 19-17 win over Terrafirma.



With a perfect 2-0 record in Pool A, Pioneer booked a ticket to Sunday’s knockout stage.

Despite the loss, the Braves also returned to the playoffs by beating Terrafirma in a tighly-fought game, 21-20, for an even 1-1 record.

San Miguel is also through to the quarterfinals after compiling a 2-0 record in Pool B, thanks to a 21-14 win over Barangay Ginebra followed by a 21-12 rout of Blackwater.

The Gin Kings bounced from their loss to the Beermen by slipping past the Red President, 18-17, too complete the playoffs cast in their pool.

The quarterfinalists in Pools C and D have yet to be determined as games were still ongoing as of press time.



Leg 1 champion TNT fell against Platinum Karaokein its opening game in Pool C, 22-17, but came back with a 19-18 win over NorthPort for a split of its two outings.



In Pool D, J&T Express is on top with a 1-0 card following a 21-11 victory over Purefoods TJ Titans.