NCAA: Perpetual Help rallies past San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perpetual Help Altas erased a late deficit to take down San Sebastian, 61-57, in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jielo Razon sparked a 10-0 closing run for the Altas, firing the go-ahead three-pointer that gave them the lead for good, 59-57, with some four minutes to play in the game.

The Golden Stags couldn't solve Perpetual Help's aggressive defense, as they were held in check in the final five minutes of the contest. The Altas out-scored San Sebastian 21-12 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.

Razon led Perpetual Help with 14 points, the lone Alta in double-digits. They won despite shooting just 27.3% from the field.

Kenneth Villapando led the Stags with 14 points, but he shot just 5-of-15 from the field. Romel Calahat had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Altas improved to 3-3 in the season, while the Golden Stags dropped to 2-3. It was their second straight loss of the tournament.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 61 -- Razon 14, Nitura 9, Omega 9, Flores 8, Abis 6, Martel 5, Barcuma 4, Egan 3, Roque 2, Boral 1, Ferreras 0, Cuevas 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 57 -- Villapando 14, Calahat 11, Yambing 9, Sumoda 8, Desoyo 7, Altamirano 5, Suico 3, Are 0, Escobido 0, Una 0, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0.

Quarters: 18-16, 28-27, 40-45, 61-57.