Courtesy: MPL Indonesia

MANILA - Onic Esports in Indonesia booted Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, Jaymark "JanaaQT" Lazaro, and the rest of Geek Fam off playoff contention in a 2-1 win in their MPL Indonesia Season 10 clash.

Onic Esports stay on top of the standings with a 10-3 win-loss record.

Geek Fam took Game 1 with Baloyskie and Dwi "Caderaa" Chandra in charge, even as Baloyskie's former teammate Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol's Balmond put them up to the challenge.

As Onic took the close Game 2 matchup to level, they snowballed in Game 3 to further solidify their hold of the top spot in the MPL Indonesia standings.

After struggling in the first half of the season, Geek Fam carved out a 2-0 victory against Rebellion in Week 2 of the Indonesian league, their first in a few seasons, now with JanaaQT as their jungler.

From September 23, they were able to carve out back-to-back wins to keep their playoff hopes alive, even beating EVOS Legends, which had once topped the league standings. Geek Fam had to win all of their remaining games to stay in the playoff race.

Geek Fam still have a chance to close out their season strong if they win against Rebellion.