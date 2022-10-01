MANILA - Blacklist International on Saturday kicked off their marathon MPL Season 10 regular season finale weekend with a quick 2-0 sweep of TNC Pro Team at the ICITE Auditorium in Quezon City.

Salic "Hadji" Imam (Valentina) went on a rampage, getting a maniac as Blacklist drew Game 1 in the 18th minute.

Captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (Mathilda) supplied 14 assists in the Game 1 matchup, while Kiel "Oheb" Soriano (Claude) was flawless with 8 kills and 7 assists.

The reigning world champs snowballed from a good start in Game 2 to seal the clean victory, amassing a whopping 12,000 gold lead and a 22-3 kill score.

TNC, who fell out of the playoff hunt, ended their Season 10 campaign.

Blacklist momentarily hold the top spot with 25 points, followed by Echo Philippines, who have 24.

They will face defending champs RSG Philippines on Sunday and Echo on Monday to cap off their elimination round games.