Embiid (left) hit back at suggestions that Simmons (right) wanted to leave because Simmons felt the 76ers were being built to suit Embiid's skills. AFP/file

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on Thursday accused unsettled star Ben Simmons of "disrespecting" his teammates as he attempts to force a trade out of the club.

In comments to reporters, Embiid hit back at suggestions coming from Simmons's camp this week that he wanted to leave was because he felt the team was being built to suit Embiid's skills.

"The situation is disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives," Embiid said, bristling at suggestions the team was being built around him.

"It was kind of surprising to see," he said. "We got rid of Jimmy (Butler) just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands, and that's the decision they made. Like I said it's surprising."

Australian star Simmons has told the Sixers he wants to leave the club and has refused to report for pre-season training.

Simmons's future in Philadelphia has been the subject of speculation since the team lost a decisive Game 7 to Atlanta in last season's playoffs, with Simmons's offensive output shrivelling in the crucial final quarter.

That led to Sixers coach Doc Rivers questioning whether Simmons could be a championship-winning point guard.

Earlier this month, Embiid had also hit back at reports of a rift between him and Simmons, saying he hoped the former number one draft pick could be persuaded to stay at the club.

"I love playing with Ben," Embiid said. "Stats don't lie. He's an amazing player and we all didn't get the job done ... I hope everyone is back cuz we know we're good enough to win."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: