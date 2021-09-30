Forward Afril Bernardino chipped in 9 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks for the Philippines, which finished 7th and relegated India to 8th and last. FIBA media After finishing the group stage with 3 lopsided losses, Gilas Women gave their all at Prince Hamzah Hall to avoid finishing the tournament bottom of the 8-team tournament. FIBA media

Shooting guards Janine Pontejos and Khate Castillo each scored 22 points to lead the Philippines to a 74-70 victory over India at the close of their campaign at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

After finishing the group stage with 3 lopsided losses — the last one a 93-52 shellacking in Chinese Taipei’s hands — Gilas Women gave their all at Prince Hamzah Hall to avoid finishing the tournament bottom of the 8-team tournament.

The Philippines lagged most of the first half, but outside sniping by different Gilas players enabled them to take over and even go up by 11 points, 67-56, with 6:51 remaining in the game.

After India went on a 9-0 run to close the deficit to 67-65, Castillo responded with two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to stop the rally.

Coach Pat Aquino’ side launched 39 3-point attempts overall — half their tries from the field — and made 15. India was 7 of 19 from downtown.

Castillo shot 7 of 11 from behind the arc.

Forward Afril Bernardino chipped in 9 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks for the Philippines, which finished 7th and relegated India to 8th and last.

Meanwhile, Australia beat New Zealand 72-61 and Korea edged Chinese Taipei 80-74 to complete the semifinals cast.

Australia will face defending champion Japan, while China faces Korea.

