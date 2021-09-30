Forward Afril Bernardino chipped in 9 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks for the Philippines, which finished 7th and relegated India to 8th and last. FIBA media
Shooting guards Janine Pontejos and Khate Castillo each scored 22 points to lead the Philippines to a 74-70 victory over India at the close of their campaign at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.
After finishing the group stage with 3 lopsided losses — the last one a 93-52 shellacking in Chinese Taipei’s hands — Gilas Women gave their all at Prince Hamzah Hall to avoid finishing the tournament bottom of the 8-team tournament.
The Philippines lagged most of the first half, but outside sniping by different Gilas players enabled them to take over and even go up by 11 points, 67-56, with 6:51 remaining in the game.
After India went on a 9-0 run to close the deficit to 67-65, Castillo responded with two 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to stop the rally.
Coach Pat Aquino’ side launched 39 3-point attempts overall — half their tries from the field — and made 15. India was 7 of 19 from downtown.
Castillo shot 7 of 11 from behind the arc.
Forward Afril Bernardino chipped in 9 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks for the Philippines, which finished 7th and relegated India to 8th and last.
Meanwhile, Australia beat New Zealand 72-61 and Korea edged Chinese Taipei 80-74 to complete the semifinals cast.
Australia will face defending champion Japan, while China faces Korea.
