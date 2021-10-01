Photo from AVC - Asian Volleyball Confederation



Philippine team Choco Mucho suffered a straight-set loss at the hands of host Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, 25-11, 28-26, 25-17, to kick off the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand Friday.

After a tight second frame that almost gave Choco Mucho the set, Nakhon Ratchasima, bannered by biggest names in the Thailand national team such as veteran setter Nootsara Tomkom and power hitter Chatchu-on Moksri, showed cohesive plays to sweep the newly-formed Philippine team.

The Filipinas stuck close to the Thai squad, 7-8, at the start of the third after a couple of attacks from MJ Philips and Ria Meneses. But QminC went on a 6-2 run capped by an ace of Tomkom for a 14-9 advantage.

Nakhon Ratchasima, which also featured Kuttika Kaewpin and Kannika Thipatchot -- both played as imports in several Philippine leagues -- extended their advantage to seven after an error from Choco Mucho.

Chatchu-on led the offense of her team down the stretch to give the host team the victory.

Choco Mucho could not use the services of Majoy Baron and Kianna Dy as they were being lent to the other Philippine team, Rebisco, as four of its players remain in quarantine.

Rebisco is set to step on the court later at 7 p.m. against the Kazakh’s Altay VC.

