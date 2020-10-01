WATCH: Lakers cruise past Heat in NBA Finals opener

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after a play during the third quarter against the Miami Heat in game one of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

After trailing in the first six minutes, the Los Angeles Lakers ramped up their level of play to outgun the Miami Heat, 116-98, in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James just missed out on his 11th triple-double in the finals with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Anthony Davis, playing in the NBA Finals for the first time, showed no signs of jitters as he put up 34 points while making 11 of his 21 shots. The All-NBA big man also had nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

The Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting them three wins away from their first NBA title in a decade.

Meanwhile, the Heat suffered a few unlucky breaks as Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo all sustained injuries in the game.

Dragic left in the second quarter and Adebayo followed suit in the third, with neither player returning in the game. Butler played on despite rolling his ankle and finished with a team-high 23 points.