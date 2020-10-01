PBA: Calvin Abueva welcome in bubble, but no guarantees that he can play

MANILA, Philippines -- Embattled Phoenix forward Calvin Abueva was allowed to enter the PBA's bubble in Clark, Pampanga, but there is no assurance that his suspension will be lifted.

Abueva joined the Fuel Masters at the Quest Hotel, and has been dropping hints on social media that points to a possible go-signal from the league.

"Waiting (for) the signal," Abueva said on Instagram Wednesday, after arriving in Clark together with interim Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed to ABS-CBN News that he allowed Abueva to enter the bubble and even take part in the Fuel Masters' practices.

Phoenix is among the five teams that are scheduled to train at the Angeles University Foundation Gym Thursday.

"Pinasama ko sa scrimmages," Marcial said of Abueva.

But Marcial also stressed that there is no guarantee that Abueva will be allowed to play for Phoenix once the PBA season restarts on October 11.

Abueva has been suspended since June 2019, following a series of on-court incidents including run-ins with then-Blackwater rookie Ray Parks and former TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones.

Over the past few months, he has been working his way back into the league through community service and counseling sessions, which are among the requirements that Marcial gave Abueva in return for his reinstatement into the league.

"May tinatapos pa talaga siyang requirements," Marcial said.