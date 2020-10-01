NBA Finals: Injuries to Adebayo, Dragic throw off Heat's plans in Game 1

Anthony Davis (right) stops Bam Adebayo on a drive to the basket in Game 1 of 2020 NBA Finals. Mark J. Terrill, AP

The Miami Heat finished Wednesday night's Game 1 of the NBA Finals with two fewer players than they began the night with, as starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo left the contest against the Los Angeles Lakers and did not return.

The Lakers won the game, played in the NBA bubble near Orlando, 116-98.

Dragic left in the second quarter with a left foot injury and Adebayo walked to the locker room accompanied by team trainers with 5:58 left in the third quarter. The Heat announced Dragic was out for the remainder of the game shortly after he left the court, then late in the game announced Adebayo sustained a left shoulder strain, though X-rays were negative.

Dragic had six points on 3-for-8 shooting with three assists and two steals in 15 minutes before departing.

The 34-year-old point guard had enjoyed a strong postseason through the first three rounds, averaging 20.9 points (compared to 16.2 in the regular season) with 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in Miami's 15 previous playoff games.

Adebayo, 23, has been a breakout star all season, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in the regular season, all career highs by wide margins. In the 2020 playoffs, the forward averaged 18.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists through 15 games entering the Finals.

Before exiting Game 1, Adebayo had eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night.