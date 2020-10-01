NBA: Dallas' Luka Doncic is top jersey-seller in PH

The Clippers had no answer for Luka Doncic, who posted a 40-point triple-double and buried the game-winning 3-pointer in Dallas' Game 4 win on Sunday (US time) Ashley Landis-Pool, Pool via Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Dallas star Luka Doncic has the best-selling jersey in the Philippines, shooting past more established players such as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA Philippines revealed Wednesday that Doncic, the 2019 Rookie of the Year, has grown into one of the most popular players in the country in just his second year in the league.

"Our No. 1 selling jersey in the Philippines was Luka Doncic," said Scott Levy, managing director of NBA Asia, in a conference call with reporters yesterday.

"I know LeBron's popular, but Luka's popular as well, as is Zion (Williamson), and LeBron has a nice running mate in Anthony Davis, and he's become pretty popular as well," he added.

James is at No. 2, followed by Leonard. Davis, in his first season with the Lakers, comes in at No. 4 while New Orleans rookie Williamson rounds out the top 5.

The ranking was based on the sales of NBAStore.com.ph through August 2020.

The Lakers remain the most popular team in the Philippines, followed by the Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets, and the LA Clippers.

Globally, James remains the top jersey seller among NBA players as he embarks on his 17th season in the league.

But having young stars such as Doncic and Williamson make an immediate impact bodes well for the future of the league, said Levy.

"We're really blessed to have all these incredible athletes out there, and they just keep joining the league every single year. We're in a very healthy state for on-court talent right now," he said.

Aside from Doncic and Williamson, Levy also touted the increasing popularity of Atlanta guard Trae Young and Memphis guard Ja Morant, who was the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year after a sensational season for the Grizzlies.

"There are players that will be coming in a few months when we do the draft, that people are just as eager to see to perform," he added.