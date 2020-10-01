LOOK: Jia Morado, Miguel de Guzman announce engagement

Former Ateneo de Manila University standout Jia Morado on Thursday announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Miguel de Guzman, via their social media accounts.

"On October 1, at exactly 11:11 a.m., my wish came true," said Morado, Ateneo's star setter from Seasons 76 to 79 who helped the Lady Eagles win two UAAP women's volleyball titles.

"Nag-iisang tiyak, sa aking mundo ngayon," de Guzman said in his own post.

Congratulations poured in for the happy couple, who were batchmates in Ateneo and graduated as part of the class of 2017.

Among the well-wishers were Morado's former teammates in the Lady Eagles, including Alyssa Valdez, Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag, and Dennise Lazaro.

Nootsara Tomkom, the legendary Thai setter whom Morado considers her idol, also offered her congratulations.

