LIVE BLOG: LA Lakers vs Miami Heat (2020 NBA Finals, Game 1)

Jimmy Butler (left) drives to the basket as LeBron James defends in a December 2019 game. Lynne Sladky, AP/file

For Miami to knock off the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday near Orlando, the Heat need to be at the top of their game.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler said even that might not be enough.

Tipoff is at 9 a.m., Thursday (Manila time).

"We're going to have to play damn near perfect because they're such a good team and they do so many things well," Butler said after the Heat's series-clinching 125-113 win Sunday over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said this year's version of the Heat will be a handful. Like the Lakers, they are 12-3 in the playoffs.

"They have shooting, they have toughness. No surprise they've had such a successful postseason run," Vogel said.

Davis said the goal this season was to get James back to the Finals and his fourth ring. James, Davis said, wants to get him his first.

"We don't want to let each other down," Davis said. "We know why I came here. We want to win a championship. We're four wins away. A step closer to our goal."

-- With a report from Field Level Media/Reuters