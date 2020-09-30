BY THE NUMBERS: LeBron’s place among greats enhanced in NBA Finals return

LeBron James enters the title series between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat in the top 10 in several statistical categories. AFP

Another NBA Finals, another chance for LeBron James to add to his legacy and climb up the league's all-time rankings on the league's biggest stage.

James enters the title series between his Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat in the top 10 in several statistical categories, namely:

2nd in points;

2nd in total 3-pointers made;

2nd in total steals;

3rd in total assists;

3rd in field goals made;

5th in total rebounds;

7th in total games played; and

7th in total blocks.

James is currently tied with Klay Thompson for 2nd and 3rd places in 3-pointers made with 86; one more triple for James will have him occupying solo No. 2.

James' 379 assists is 21 behind Bob Cousy, a number James could surpass that would put him at No. 2.

The Lakers forward has made 520 field goals in the Finals, 24 short of second-place Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That, too, is within distance of James.

In the rebounding rankings, No. 5 James has 490 boards and could overtake Abdul-Jabbar if James grabs 18 more this series.

With at least 4 games guaranteed, James could vault to No. 5 on the games-played list. He currently has 49, with Magic Johnson (50) and Tom Heinsohn (52) ahead of him.

A 7-game series against the Heat would enable James to tie Abdul-Jabbar (56) at 3rd and 4th places.

In the blocks department, 2 more swats by James (43) would have him break a tie with Robert Horry (43) and climb past Kevin McHale (44).

Robert Parish and Hakeem Olajuwon have 54 blocks each and are tied for 4th and 5th places.

James has the most triple-doubles in Finals history with 10, 2 more than No. 2 Johnson.

In the categories where James placed second, he has a lot of ground to cover before assuming the top spot.

Jerry West is No. 1 Finals scoring with 1,679 points, 296 more than James.

In 3-pointers made, Steph Curry (121) has 35 more triples while Johnson (102), the Finals steals leader, has 26 more than James.