Boxing: Ancajas willing to compete in Olympics if given a chance

If given the opportunity, world junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is willing to compete in an Olympic qualifying event for a chance to give the Philippines the coveted Olympic gold medal.

Both Ancajas and his coach, Joven Jimenez, agreed it would be an honor for the world champion to represent the Philippines in the Olympics.

"Lahat ng mga athlete siguro umaasam na makalaro sa Olympics, nangangarap makalaro at makakuha ng gold medal sa Olympics," said Ancajas in an online presser a day before he flew to the US.

Jimenez said they are just waiting for an invitation from the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, the sport's national governing body.

"Kung ibibigay ng Panginoon sa amin, hindi kami tatanggi talaga. Kami nga ay umaasa na marinig kami sa ABAP na mapagbigyan na lumaban sa Olympics," said Jimenez.

The International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, allowed pro boxers to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics in a move to lure fight luminaries and popularize the amateur ranks.

But MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons said he did not favor Ancajas competing in the Summer Games.

He said his job is to get the biggest pro fights available for the IBF junior bantam king.

"At the moment, our goal is to unify titles... The style is so much different from the pro game," said Gibbons.

"To me, my only concern is getting Jerwin in the ring, unify trying to find the best guys, finding Joshua Franco, Juan Estrada, the big fights."

Ancajas flew to the US on Wednesday together with Olympic boxer Eumir Marcial to prepare for their respective fights.

Ancajas is projected to take on mandatory challenger Jonathan Javier Rodriguez sometime in November, while Marcial will spur his Olympic campaign by training under coach Freddie Roach.