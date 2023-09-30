Volleyball: CSB conquers FEU anew, clinches V-League crown

The CSB Lady Blazers. PVL Media.

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde pulled off an impressive 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Far Eastern University to clinch the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge title, Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The reigning NCAA champions swept their best-of-3 series.

"Every game here serves as part of an experience which we hope to add to our arsenal and bring into our next games in the NCAA. It just turned out that it resulted in a championship," said CSB assistant coach JP Martirez.

Gayle Pascual took charge in the endgame as the Lady Blazers pulled away from a tight 18-15 count in Set 3, winning seven of the last 10 points. She finished with seven points on six attacks and one block and later took the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

Best Middle Blocker Zam Nolasco paced the Lady Blazers with 12 markers, five of them coming from blocks, while setter Clo Mondoñedo put up a 15-excellent set performance for CSB, which took the series' opener, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.

Mitzi Panangin battled with Nolasco at the net and finished with 11 points for the Lady Tamaraws, who also drew nine markers from Chenie Tagaod.

Meanwhile, Josh Ybanez of University of Sto. Tomas and Perpetual Help’s Mary Rhose Dapol were named Most Valuable Players of the Collegiate Challenge.

Ybanez steered the Golden Spikers to the finals as the team secured a 6-1 record in the elimination round, while Dapol anchored the Lady Altas' fourth-place finish in the tournament.

The two also led the V-League Supreme Team, which includes Noel Kampton (La Salle) and Rey De Vega (UST), who won the Best Outside Spikers awards in the men's tournament, and JM Ronquillo (La Salle) nabbed the Best Opposite Spiker award.

Diogenes Poquita and Menard Guerrero of the Green Spikers also bagged individual awards with the former taking the Best Setter award and Guerrero claiming the Best Libero trophy. Lirick Mendoza (FEU) and Rainier Flor (UST) shared the Best Middle Blocker honors.

In the Women's Supreme Team, Jade Gentapa (CSB) and Kiesha Bedonia (FEU) emerged as the Best Outside Spikers, while Gayle Pascual (CSB) received the Best Opposite Spiker award.

Christine Ubaldo (FEU) was named the Best Setter of the tournament, while Marian Andal (UPHSD) won the Best Libero award.

Zamantha Nolasco (CSB) and Riza Nogales (UE) rounded out the awardees for the women's tournament, grabbing the Best Middle Blocker awards.