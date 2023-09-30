Precious Momowei of UE dunks against UST in their UAAP Season 86 first round game. UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the East balled out to open their campaign as hosts of UAAP Season 86.

This is after the Red Warriors thwarted University of Sto. Tomas, 80-70, on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Rey Nemogat starred for UE after putting up 21 points, 10 assists, and three steals, while Precious Momowei made an immediate impact with 17 markers 15 boards, four blocks, and three steals.

After being separated only by a point at the end of the first 10 minutes, the Recto-based squad went off in the second frame to create a 46-34 lead at halftime.

The Red Warriors continued the momentum heading to the second half and were even able to extend the lead to as huge as 19, 60-41, but UST had a last chance to come back as they cut the lead to nine, 75-67, after an and-one by Mark Llemit with still 2:03 remaining.

UE then went on to answer with a dagger triple from Jack Cruz-Dumont with 1:19 left in the clock to extend the lead to 11 once more, and this win resulted in them not only posting their first win of the season but also spoiling the return of UST head coach Pido Jarencio.

Leading the España-based squad was Nic Cabanero with 18 points and eight boards, but it all was for nothing as the Growling Tigers posted their first loss of the season and 14th straight defeat dating from the past year.

The Red Warriors’ next assignment is on Wednesday, October 4, against University of the Philippines at 9 AM, while UST will clash against Adamson University at 1 PM on the same date.

Both games are to be played at the same Pasay-based arena.