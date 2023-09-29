UAAP: New-look Ateneo opens title defense vs NU

The National University Bulldogs battle it out against the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles for the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University will open its bid for a second straight championship against National University on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles and the Bulldogs will cap the first double-header of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, with tip-off scheduled at 4:00 p.m.

For coach Tab Baldwin, he does not care about the preseason rankings as he let the Blue Eagles' game do the talking starting with the 4 p.m. clash with the Bulldogs.

"What I think any of the coaches think about who might be at the top or bottom of the league is irrelevant. It’s gonna sort itself out through the season. I completely pass on that question," Baldwin said during last Wednesday's media launch.

The Blue Eagles will feature plenty of changes from the team that won last season's crown, with Joseph Obasa replacing Ange Kouame in the middle, while Dave Ildefonso and BJ Andrade have moved on to the professional ranks. Also gone is former starting point guard Forthsky Padrigao.

Baldwin is now counting on Kai Ballungay, Mason Amos, co-captains Sean Quitevis and Chris Koon to sustain the success.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are looking to improve upon their third-place finish from last season, with Coach Jeff Napa calling on his troops to elevate their play.

"Sa amin rest assured, every school we will be ready makipaglaban sa kanila," said Napa.

The Bulldogs, who split their season head-to-head with the Blue Eagles last year, seek to offset the departure of John Lloyd Clemente with Kean Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez and last season's high school MVP Reinhard Jumamoy taking care of the team's offense.

Big man Omar John's improved play during the off-season hopes to translate to success for NU.

Pido Jarencio makes his much awaited collegiate coaching comeback as University of Santo Tomas takes on University of the East in the first game of the season at 2 p.m.

The Growling Tigers are upbeat on turning around last year's 1-13 season behind holdovers Nic Cabañero and Adama Faye and freshmen SJ Moore and Mark Llemit.

Without last season's Mythical Five member Luis Villegas, the Red Warriors will have to find ways to dig deep to improve their sixth place finish last season with Rey Remogat leading the way.

The opening ceremony is at 12 noon with this season's theme "Fueling the Future." Gener Caringal, an UE alumni who is affiliated with the Philippine Ballet Theatre, Cultural Center of the Philippines and Ballet Philippines, will direct the opening rites.

"UAAP Season 86's opening ceremony will be a testament to the beauty of simplicity, proving that even in the absence of grandeur, our shared passion and unity will make this day truly memorable," said league president Rod Roque.

RELATED VIDEO