UE guard Rey Remogat. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Rey Remogat led University of the East to a statement win in their first game of the year.

The Red Warriors’ team captain delivered 21 points, 10 assists, and three steals in a solid 80-70 victory over University of Sto. Tomas in the opening contest of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and this is a testament to how Remogat is embracing the challenge of leading his squad’s campaign this year.

“Ine-embrace ko lang siya. Humihingi lang ako ng alalay rin kay Lord, lagi ko lang rin sinusunod yung sinasabi sakin ni Coach Jack kung pano ko gagawin yung mga dapat kong gawin,” the 5-foot-11 guard said.

Head coach Jack Santiago then went on to commend his prized guard, saying that Remogat has lived up to the expectations and responsibilities, especially his stellar outing today.

“Lagi ko namang sinasabi sa kanya na this will be a big season for him. Considering na last year eh parang backup lang siya, but right now, siya talaga yung face ng team,” he said.

“Masaya lang ako para sa kanya.”

“Lagi kong [sinasabi] sa kanya na it’s not only points, but how to manage the rest of the team, and he responded well.”

The third-year UE mentor also went to compare Remogat to one of the UAAP’s finest guards in JVee Casio.

“Nakikita ko sa kanya yung JVee Casio na style. He can penetrate, he can orchestrate, at the same time, when given a chance to score, he would score,” he said.

“Court general.”

And from one UAAP legendary guard to another, Remogat then bared how former UE star Paul Lee guided him and the whole squad throughout the summer.

“Nung off-season, lagi siyang pumupunta sa training namin,” said the second-year guard. “Pagka nakiki-training naman siya samin, lagi niyang pini-preach na dapat maging matured kayo. Pagka point guard, dapat matured kayo sa court, and alam mo dapat kung kailan ka iiskor at alam mo dapat kung kailan ka papasa.”

Moving forward, on the other hand, what Santiago wants is for Remogat to be consistent throughout their Season 86 campaign

“Considering that he made a double-double today, hopefully, he would continue doing that.”