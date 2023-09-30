UAAP: Forthsky Padrigao transfers to UST

Former Ateneo point guard Forthsky Padrigao will be suiting up for UST. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA -- Former Ateneo de Manila University point guard Forthsky Padrigao has completed a transfer to the University of Santo Tomas.

UST confirmed the development on Saturday, nearly two months after Padrigao announced his decision to leave the reigning UAAP men's basketball champions.

"Siya ang lumapit sa amin and he said he wants to have a second chance after everything that has happened to him. We're a Catholic school and who are we to judge someone who wants reparation?" said Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, the school's athletic director.

According to Cansancio, Padrigao is already enrolled in the Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) and has attended practices of the Growling Tigers.

Padrigao, 21, left Ateneo in late July shortly after he was declared ineligible for UAAP Season 86 due to academic deficiencies. In a post on social media, the point guard said that he "made both right and wrong decisions" during his stay in the Ateneo.

While he played a crucial role in Ateneo's run to the championship last year, Padrigao has also been hounded by allegations of abuse against women and was booed when he was named part of the Mythical Five in Season 85.

Cansancio said that Padrigao has sought guidance counseling and asked to participate in UST's outreach programs.

"Siya mismo ang nag-effort para i-prove na pinagsisisihan niya yung mga nagawa niya at gusto niyang ipakita na natuto na siya sa mga pagkakamali na yun. Ang UST naman is there to help him reform his ways especially since he's still a kid who needs guidance," Cansancio said.

Padrigao averaged 11.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 steals in Season 85. He will sit out the upcoming UAAP season to serve his residency and will still have two more years of eligibility starting Season 87.



RELATED VIDEO