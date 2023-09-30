NCAA: San Sebastian torches Arellano for 1st win

The San Sebastian Golden Stags.



MANILA -- San Sebastian College-Recoletos claimed their first win of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

The Golden Stags leaned on a balanced scoring effort en route to a huge 111-86 demolition of the Arellano Chiefs at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was a bounce-back result for San Sebastian, which opened their Season 99 campaign with a loss to the Mapua Cardinals. Meanwhile, Arellano fell to 0-2 in the tournament, having dropped their opener to the San Beda Red Lions.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Golden Stags, led by Mark de Leon who had 16 points on a nearly-perfect 7-of-8 shooting clip. Rafael Are had 15 points, and Jessie Sumoda showed off his all-around game with 14 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a 23-minute stint.

San Sebastian set the tone with a 30-17 first quarter and eventually led by as much as 27 points in the contest. They shot a blistering 53.2% from the field, and had a 51-32 rebounding advantage against Arellano.

The Golden Stags' 19 offensive rebounds led to 18 second chance points.

Lorenz Capulong had 21 points in a losing effort for the Chiefs.