NCAA: Lyceum survives Perpetual's rally, stays unbeaten

The Lyceum Pirates.

MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University stretched its perfect start to three games after a hard-earned 76-73 triumph over Perpetual Help in the NCAA Season 99 tournament, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Two clutch free throws by Vince Cunanan with six seconds left iced the game for the Pirates after the Altas nearly erased an 18-point deficit.

The Pirates improved to 3-0 in the season, taking the early lead in the tournament. The Altas dropped to 0-2, having lost their opening game against Emilio Aguinaldo College.

What appeared to be a comfortable win for Lyceum turned into a close contest as the Altas out-scored them, 23-14, in the fourth quarter. Carlo Ferreras knocked down a booming triple with 22 seconds left to make it a one-point game, 74-73.

But the Pirates held on when the Altas sent Cunanan to the line.

Enoch Valdez led Lyceum with 13 points while McLaude Guadana and Patrick Montano each had nine points for the Pirates.

Jelo Razon and Mark Omega each had 14 points in a losing effort for Perpetual Help.