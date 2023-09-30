MPL Season 12: RSG PH hands Blacklist 2nd straight loss

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines on Saturday handed Blacklist their 2nd straight loss as they won 2-1 in their MPL Season 12 matchup held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

After slipping in Game 1, RSG Philippines went ham with two dominant wins to improve to a 5-4 win-loss record. Blacklist, who lost as they fielded a rookie-laden lineup, put back the lineup they used for the earlier stages of MPL Season 12.

It took a crucial lord take by Stephen "Sensui" Castillo to turn the game around for Blacklist, after RSG Philippines led early.

After RSG took revenge in Game 2, their Kingslayers closed it out on Game 3, leading by as much as 7,900 in terms of gold.

Blacklist will face Omega tomorrow while RSG Philippines will face AP Bren the same day.