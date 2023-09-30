MPL Season 12: Minana EVOS stops bleeding with sweep of Omega

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Minana EVOS stopped their 3-game skid with a 2-0 revenge victory against Smart Omega in round 2 of MPL Season 12, Saturday at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

With Jomari "Jowm" Pingol on the gold lane and Duane "Kelra" Pillas as their jungler, Omega struggled to find their groove in the two matches.

Kelra led Omega with 4 kills and an assist using Leomord, but Omega fell short as Jhon Marl "LordJM" Sebastian made wonders with his Khaleed pick.

Minana improved to a 2-6 win-loss card as a result after suffering losses to ECHO, Onic, and AP Bren in the last two weeks.

Minana will face fellow cellar-dweller TNC while Omega will face rivals Blacklist on Sunday.