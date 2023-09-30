Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Reigning MPL champions ECHO stretched their MPL Season 12 winning streak to 9 after sweeping Onic Philippines, ending the Hedgehogs' 5 game streak at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Onic Philippines had a good chance to deny ECHO a sweep in Game 2, racking up a gold lead that swelled as much as 8,000 but a punish on Kenneth "Nets" Barro cost the Hedgehogs the series.

Game 1 was dominant in favor of ECHO, who took total control of the jungle objectives en route to drawing the game point.

Onic are at third place with a 5-4 win-loss record, while ECHO kept hold of the number 1 spot with 21 points. Behind ECHO, Onic and Bren are tied in terms of points with 15, while RSG Philippines have 14 points. Meanwhile, Blacklist International have 13 points.

Onic Philippines will face AP Bren on Friday afternoon, while ECHO will face Omega on Saturday.