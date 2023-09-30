Stamp Fairtex celebrates after winning the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title. Handout/ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex completed her journey to the top of the mountain with an impressive stoppage victory over Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, Saturday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The showdown became a match for the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title when the division's longtime queen, Angela Lee, vacated the belt just before Stamp and Ham walked into the ONE Circle.

Stamp escalated her offense in the second round but paid for it when Ham chose to trade with her and floored the Thai superstar with a straight left. Stamp was quick to recover, however, and nearly submitted Ham with a deep armbar late in the second round.

The Thai fighter built on her momentum in the third round, sealing the victory with a solid punch to Ham's midsection that forced the Korean to her knees. She pounced on her prone opponent with strikes, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Stamp won a $50,000 performance bonus for her effort.

In the undercard, Filipino fighter Stephen Loman's rise in the bantamweight division hit a roadblock in the form of former world champion John Lineker.

Lineker put together a vintage performance, outstriking Loman en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Smilla Sundell overcame her toughest challenge to date, as she defeated atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues to retain her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-main event.

Danielle Kelly captured the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title, delivering a stunning performance against former adversary Jessa Khan in a highly anticipated rematch.

ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan showcased her punching power in a Special Rules Striking Match, outshining Muay Thai star Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak to win by third-round TKO.