MANILA - China will have the chance to qualify for the Filipino-hosted Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M5 World Championships).

This comes as Moonton Games announced China's participation in the M5 Wildcard to be held in Malaysia.

Longlong Gaming (LL), NOVA Esports (NOVA), Keep Best Gaming (KBG), Mi Ya Gaming (MYG) will battle for China's slot to the wild card, which is considered as the last-chance qualifiers to the Philippine-hosted tournament.

The winner will join Nepal's 4MericaL Esports and Laos' Niightmare Esports, along with the runner up of MPL Malaysia, a team from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the LIGA LATAM 3rd placer as they fight for the last slot to M5.

The finalists will be participating in the M5 World Championships, which will be held in the Philippines on December.

Hosts Philippines, with two guaranteed slots, will not be playing in the wildcard rounds.