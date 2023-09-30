San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (R) of Canada in action against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (L) of Serbia during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 11 February 2022. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

NEW YORK -- Former San Antonio Spurs player Joshua Primo was given a four-game suspension by the NBA on Friday for indecently exposing himself to multiple women.

The 20-year-old Canadian guard, who has not played in the NBA since being cut by the Spurs last October in the wake of the revelations, was sanctioned for "conduct detrimental to the league" following an NBA investigation.

Primo, the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Spurs, maintains his conduct was not intentional.

The league said in a statement it found no evidence Primo engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from the brief exposures, but added, "Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

Primo was the youngest player in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, which he began at age 18. Primo scored 5.8 points, grabbed 2.3 rebounds and made 1.6 assists in 50 appearances during his rookie campaign.

Primo played in only four games for the Spurs last season and has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract on October 31, 2022.

He will serve his four-game ban if he is signed by a team in future.

