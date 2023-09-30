Gilas Men 3x3 bow to Korea to end Asiad campaign

The Gilas Pilipinas Men's 3x3 team will be going home without a medal after a 19-16 loss to South Korea on Saturday night at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court.

Gilas 3x3 had made it to the quarterfinals after a 15-14 win over Kazakhstan earlier in the day.

But their medal hopes in the 19th Asian Games were shut down by South Korea, which raced to a 16-9 lead in their showdown and held off the Filipinos down the stretch.

Justine Sanchez trimmed the deficit to three points, 18-15, with 40 seconds to go but Lee Weon Seok's putback of his own miss restored a more comfortable 19-15 lead with just 17 seconds left.

Another bucket by Sanchez with two seconds to go proved too late as the Filipinos' rally fell short.

JR Pasaol led the Philippines with six points while Bryan Sajonia added four markers. Bismarck Lina and Sanchez each had three points.