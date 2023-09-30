Boxing: Paalam through to q'finals after tough win

Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam in action against Aldoms Suguro of Indonesia during the 54kg final match of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held at Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 14, 2023. PSC-POC Media Pool/File photo.

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's 57kg weight class after another tough win over a taller rival.

Paalam hacked out a split decision triumph against Munarbek Seiitbek-Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the round-of-16 at the 19th Asian Games, Saturday at the HZ Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

After dominating the opening round, Paalam was pushed to the limit in the second as Seiitbek-Uulu began imposing his length against the Filipino fighter.

In a must-win third round, Paalam tried his best to close the distance and tag his foe to earn points. He eventually got the nod of four of the five judges to ensure that his Asian Games campaign continues.

Paalam's result is a boost for the Philippine boxing team after Nesthy Petecio and John Marvin bowed out of contention on Friday.

Paalam will face either Nguyen Van Duong of Vietnam or Khalokov Abdumalik of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals.

The two finalists in each division in boxing will secure berths to the Paris Olympics next year.

Meanwhile, Filipina triathletes Raven Alcoseba and Kim Mangrobang fell short of the podium on Saturday morning.

Alcoseba placed 16th after clocking 2:24:05, while Mangrobang ranked 13th, crossing the finish line with a time of 2:13:49. They were well off the pace set by Japan's Takahashi Yuko, who won gold by clocking 2:01:04.

Takahashi held off China's Lin Xinyu, who was 26 seconds behind her. Another Chinese athlete, Yang Yifan, completed the podium with a time of 2:02:31.

