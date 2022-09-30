NCAA: San Beda deals rival Letran’s second loss

Photo from NCAA Philippines

MANILA – San Beda University had the last laugh when they faced their archrival Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament Friday.

The Red Lions weathered the first-quarter flurry of Letran to score a 76-68 victory at the San Juan Arena to clinch their third win in five outings.

James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio connived for 33 points and 24 boards to lead San Beda in taking down the Knights, who dropped to an identical 3-2 card in the season.

Meanwhile, Letran squandered the 20-point performance of Kurt Reyson and 17 points each of Fran Yu and King Caralipio.

After trailing big in the opening quarter, 16-33, Red Lions stepped on the gas pedal in the second period as Peter Alfaro drained a three-pointer to trim the deficit to 30-39.

Alex Visser put San Beda within a point after off a successful drive to end the first half, 42-43.

Jacob Cortez finally gave the Red Lions the taste of the upperhand with a coast-to-coast drive halfway through the third, 52-51.

Winston Ynot opened the fourth quarter with a triple followed by Bahio’s basket to hold a 62-57 gap. Kwekuteye extended their lead to 66-59 after a stop-and-pop shot, 6:38 left in the match.

Reyson, however, mounted a comeback for the Knights as drained a trey to move within one, 65-66. But Bahio had an answer to stop the run of Letran, 72-68, with two minutes left to play.

