NCAA: JRU survives Mapua threat in OT win

MANILA – Jose Rizal University (JRU) took their third win in the NCAA Season 98 men's basketball tournament after a tight 67-64 overtime victory over Mapua University Friday.

The Heavy Bombers maintained composure heading to the five-minute extension as they denied the Cardinals an upset at the San Juan Arena.

Agen Miranda and Marwin Dionisio provided crucial contributions in the final three minutes of OT to give JRU a 67-62 breather.

Adrian Nocum tried to rally back his team with a basket at the 1:15 mark, 64-67, but missed an open three later on that could have tied the match.

Juaqui Garcia had the chance to force another overtime with a triple attempt but to no avail.

Joshua Guiab led the Heavy Bombers with 17 points and 10 boards while Dionisio and Miranda had 15 and 13 points, respectively, to improve their team’s record at 3-2.

Meanwhile, Carl Lacap’s 13 markers could not help the Cardinals, who fell in the rankings with a 1-5 card.

William Sy gave JRU a 60-52 separation in the fourth quarter, four minutes left in the regulation. But Mapua climbed back as Warren Bonifacio scored off an offensive rebound followed by a couple of free throws from Jasper Salenga, 60-58.

They then forced JRU to commit a turnover before an 8-second violation to the Heavy Bombers that gave the Cardinals an opportunity to tie the game.

Nocum capitalized on that and scored a layup with 11.6 left in the payoff period, 60-all. Miranda tried to beat the buzzer with a jumper but the ball rattled out of the ring to go to extra period.

The scores:

JRU 67 -- Guiab 17, Dionisio 15, Miranda 13, Sy 8, Gonzales 8, Amores 2, Celis 2, Medina 2, Delos Santos 0, Arenal 0, Dela Rosa 0, Villarin 0, Joson 0.

MAPUA 64 -- Lacap 13, Bonifacio 9, Nocum 8, Gamboa 7, Hernandez 6, Garcia 6, Pido 5, Agustin 5, Soriano 3, Salenga 2, Igliane 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 36-36, 50-47, 60-60, 67-64

