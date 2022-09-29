AIA, Maharlika Manila FC partner up for PFL campaign

Anton del Rosario, who founded Maharlika Manila, says AIA will help with club operations, training, and providing equipment. Handout

The Philippines Football League's Maharlika Manila Football Club received a much-needed boost after receiving backing from Asia’s top insurance company.

AIA will partner with Maharlika Manila FC, the football club founded by former Azkals player Anton del Rosario.

“What AIA brings to the table is helping Maharlika with the operations, training, equipment, and to allow the players to participate in the PFL and the 7s,” said Del Rosario.

AIA is also the main sponsor of the AIA 7s Football Tournament that is currently ongoing aside from AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup slated for October 14 to 16 in Bacolod.

The AIA 7s Football Tournament is seven-a-side football with men’s, women’s and youth divisions with over 50 squads playing football every Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

Meanwhile, the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is a national version of the AIA 7s Football Tournament where the best selection teams from Manila, Cebu, Pampanga, Iloilo, Bacolod, and either the squad from Davao or Muntinlupa will compete for the national championship.

Maharlika Manila has teams competing in all divisions of the AIA 7s Football Tournament as well as the main PFL.

“AIA came in this season to build a stronger foundation for Maharlika Manila FC while building a community around each team. Because of their help, we are looking to create a women’s league and youth academy,” said Del Rosario.