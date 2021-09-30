Pinoy fans can watch B.League games through TapDMV

MANILA, Philippines -- The B.League on Wednesday announced that it will air its games in the Philippines through Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV) platforms.

Local interest in the B.League has blossomed as Filipino players signed with the Japanese league as Asian imports, led by Thirdy Ravena who joined the San-En NeoPhoenix last season and re-upped with the team earlier this year.

TapDMV will broadcast 51 B.League games, including the season opener between the Ryukyu Golden Kings and Alvark Tokyo on Thursday.

The games involving the Filipino imports will also be aired on TapDMV's platforms, namely Tap Sports on cable and its TAP GO streaming platform.

Other than Thirdy Ravena, seven more Filipino players will also see action in the B.League for its 2021-22 season: Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z), Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's), Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex), and Dwight Ramos (Toyoma Grouses).