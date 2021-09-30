PBA: Magnolia overcomes ROS to barge into semis

Calvin Abueva powered the Magnolia Hotshots past the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Abueva was dominant as the Magnolia Hotshots powered past the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 96-86, to secure their spot in the semifinals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

"The Beast" put up a monster double-double of 20 points and 19 rebounds, while Paul Lee waxed hot in the first half en route to a 24-point performance as the Hotshots completed a two-game sweep of the E-Painters in their best-of-3 quarterfinal series.

Magnolia built a big lead in the first quarter and had an answer every time that the Elasto Painters threatened in their game on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The third-seeded Hotshots will face either the Meralco Bolts or the NLEX Road Warriors in the best-of-seven semifinals.