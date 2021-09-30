PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio to run for mayor in Cainta

PBA great Alvin Patrimonio will be seeking the mayoral post in Cainta, Rizal in next year's May elections.

This as "The Captain" joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party together with actress-singer Arci Muñoz, and veteran politicians Alma Moreno and Teri Onor.

Lakas-CMD president and House Majority Leader Martin G. Romualdez of the 1st District of Leyte has sworn in the four-time PBA Most Valuable Player on Thursday in his Batasan Complex office.

“I thank House Majority Leader Martin and the Lakas-CMD for giving us a home in the coming election. Rest assured that we are going to carry the mission of the party, which is to serve our people,” Patrimonio said in a statement.

Under Patrimonio, Kapamilya actress Arci Muñoz, Gian Carlo Cruz, Romina Cassandra “Inah” G. Valencia will be running for councilors in Cainta.

“We consider these dedicated public servants as assets of Lakas-CMD. Their decision to join the party is not just a proof of their

confidence in us but also of the party’s clean and efficient record of

public service,” said Romualdez.

“Knowing that they are onboard makes the party and all its members and officials more inspired to keep working hard,” he added.

Patrimonio was among the biggest PBA stars in the late 1980s to early '90s together with PBA teammate Jerry Codinera and Alaska's Jojo Lastimosa.

He was a six time-PBA champion and tied Ramon Fernandez with the second-most number of league MVP Most Valuable Player awards with 4.

Patrimonio retired in 2004 and was listed among PBA's "25 Greatest Players."

