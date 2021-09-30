MMA: Pacio vows to offer 'a lot more' in future fights

Joshua Pacio lands a punch against Yosuke Saruta in their strawweight title fight at ONE: Revolution. Photo courtesy of ONE Championship.

MANILA, Philippines -- Fresh off one of the most impressive performances of his mixed martial arts career, Team Lakay standout Joshua Pacio believes he has plenty more to offer.

Pacio last week successfully defended his ONE strawweight title in spectacular fashion at ONE: Revolution, as he overwhelmed Japanese fighter Yosuke Saruta to win their trilogy bout and end their rivalry in definitive fashion.

"The Passion" caught Saruta with a booming right hand and swarmed as he saw that his foe was dazed. Pacio landed several unanswered punches, leading referee Justin Brown to stop the fight at the 3:38 mark of the very first round.

"I didn't expect that very fast finish," said Pacio, who stressed that he was prepared if the bout went the distance.

"But I'm shocked that he was like kicking me or striking with me. So, he's striking and I know this is my bread and butter. This is my world, so yeah, okay, let's bring it on," he added.

But Pacio also made it clear that he would have been ready if Saruta brought the fight to the ground as well. While Team Lakay fighters are best known for their stand-up game, Pacio said he "can wrestle now."

"(It's) not just defense, but offense. If it goes to the (stand-up), then we'll do it. If he tries to take me down, I will wrestle with you. I have answers in all his attacks," he said.

"It happened that he fought with me in my bread and butter, the striking. So we got the win," he added.

The 25-year-old Pacio has already expressed his desire for another trilogy bout, this time against Yoshitaka Naito, for his next fight. He guarantees that his performance there will be an impressive one as well.

"I'm still 25 years old, I've a long way to go, and I will just keep getting better and better every single day," Pacio said. "That's my goal, to level up at least one percent every day."

"I think I have more to show in this coming, in the future," he added.

"I feel that I have a lot more to offer, and you will see that in my future fights," Pacio guaranteed.

