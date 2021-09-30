Photo from Jinkee Pacquiao's Instagram account

If there’s one person who stayed with Manny Pacquiao throughout his arduous journey to boxing glory, it is his wife Jinkee.

And as the Filipino boxing legend announced his retirement from the sport that catapulted him into a sports icon, Jinkee could not help but reminisce about her husband’s long yet rewarding career.

“After watching your Goodbye Boxing video, naalala ko gaano ako nag-aalala on each and every one of your fights, especially kapag malaki at matangkad ang nakakalaban mo,” she said on Instagram.

“But you were always full of faith and faced your opponents with courage,” she added.

She went on to thank God for keeping Pacquiao safe in his professional career that spanned 26 years.

“I thank the Lord everyday that He kept you safe. Thank You for the success. We are filled with gratitude and love, Jesus. Babe, we are always and forever here by your side. I love you,” Jinkee quipped.

The decision to hang his gloves came nearly two weeks after he announced he was running for president, a prospect that had loomed for years for the many-time world champion fighter who transitioned into public service starting in 2010 as Sarangani congressman.

"It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today, I am announcing my retirement.," Pacquiao, 42, said in an emotional video posted on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

"I never thought that this day would come," admitted the "Pacman," who retired with a record of 62 wins, eight losses, and two draws. Thirty-nine of his victories came by knockout.

Pacquiao fought professionally for more than two decades, figuring in monumental bouts against fellow boxing legends Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

