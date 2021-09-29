Janine Pontejos and the Philippines ended their Group B campaign in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup with 3 blowout losses in a row. FIBA media

Chinese-Taipei blitzed past the Philippines in the third quarter to win 93-52 in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2021 in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday night to advance to the knockout stages.

Despite losing to China and Australia in back-to-back blowouts heading into their final Group B game at Prince Hamzah Hall, Gilas Women had a shot at marching on to the next round.

After trailing by a relatively manageable 15 points, 45-30, at halftime, however, coach Pat Aquino and co. let the game slip away in the third quarter, where Chinese-Taipei outscored them 31-11.

Chinese-Taipei’s largest lead was 43 points.

Forward Afril Bernardino tallied 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Philippines, which will battle India in a classification game to determine the 8-team tournament's 7th and 8th places.

India lost all its 3 Group A matches by 62.7 points, while Gilas Women fell by an average of 65.3 points.

Meanwhile, Japan beat Korea 67-62 to top Group A, while China downed Australia 82-64 to emerge the Group B leader.

Their victories meant Japan and China earned an automatic spot in the semfinals.

Japan, the defending champion, will face the winner of the Australia-New Zealand playoff as the game between Korea and Chinese-Taipei will determine China’s opponent.

