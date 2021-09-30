Terrence Romeo played for the first time since September 17. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines --San Miguel welcomed back Alex Cabagnot and Terrence Romeo just in time for the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup playoffs, after both guards missed significant time due to injuries.

Romeo sat out three games due to an Achilles injury but returned in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series against NorthPort. The guard, who led the Beermen in scoring, had 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting in 20 minutes.

Cabagnot, meanwhile, missed seven games after sustaining a knee injury just before the league took a break in August due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. He barely missed a beat in his first game, firing 20 points including the game-winner against the Batang Pier in Game 1. In the second game, however, he only had two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

It was understandable that both players didn't quite have their rhythm yet, said SMB head coach Leo Austria.

"Si Alex at saka si Terrence are still struggling," said Austria after the Beermen held on for a 100-95 victory over NorthPort that secured their spot in the semifinals. "But I know if they will be given some time to practice with the team, I think makukuha nila 'yun."

Austria is hoping that both players will have some time to practice with the Beermen, as neither Cabagnot nor Romeo have had the time to train since arriving in the PBA's "semi-bubble" in Pampanga.

"He (Romeo) is still struggling… Pero I'm sure, the next few days if we will be given some time to practice, he will be back to his old form," the coach said.

"It depends, day to day basis pa rin because he's still not 100%," he added. "Same thing with Alex Cabagnot, because alam naman natin, we're lucky in our first game against NorthPort, he was able to perform well."

"But today, nagi-struggle pa. He's trying to adjust, because this is only his second game. But I'm sure in the next game he will be adjusted na."

The PBA has yet to announce the schedule of the Philippine Cup semifinals, where San Miguel will play top-seeded TNT Tropang GIGA in a best-of-seven series.

