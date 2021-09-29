People who were used to seeing the ring greatness of Manny Pacquiao will never see anyone like him. Not in the near future, at least, according to fight analyst Dennis Principe.

Pacquiao recently announced his retirement from professional boxing, as he throws his hat in the 2022 presidential race.

Pacquiao is the only boxer in the world to win 12 major world titles in 8 different world classes aside from being the only fighter to hold titles in 4 decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.)

"Wala tayong nakikita right now na pwedeng pumalit kay Manny Pacquiao," said Principe in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

"Rare achievement 'yung nakamit ni Manny Pacquiao . . . Talagang pang-greatest of all time ang nakamit niya."

Adding to Pacquiao's popularity and charisma is his relatable personality, Principe added.

"Pag nakita mo si Manny pag nakasabay mo, he's the typical Filipino. Sa relate factor maraming nahatak si Manny. He's not a niche type of fighter . . . Anyone can relate to the great Manny Pacquiao," he siad.

"That makes him a distinct superstar athlete."

